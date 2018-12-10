Catching FliesBorn 1991
Catching Flies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06k1y5c.jpg
1991
Catching Flies Biography (Wikipedia)
Catching Flies (1991) is a musician, DJ and record producer from London, England. His sound has been described as sitting on the "smooth, mellow side of electronic music" somewhere "between Flying Lotus and Bonobo" and "contains shades of everything from hip hop to house, from soul to jazz." He has self-released three EPs and numerous remixes for artists like Kwabs and Wilkinson.
Catching Flies Tracks
Satisfied
Catching Flies
Satisfied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1y5f.jpglink
Satisfied
Last played on
New Gods (feat. Oscar Jerome & Jay Prince)
Catching Flies
New Gods (feat. Oscar Jerome & Jay Prince)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1y5f.jpglink
New Gods (feat. Oscar Jerome & Jay Prince)
Last played on
New Gods
Catching Flies
New Gods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1y5f.jpglink
New Gods
Last played on
Stay Forever
Catching Flies
Stay Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1y5f.jpglink
Stay Forever
Last played on
Daymarks (Original Mix)
Catching Flies
Daymarks (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1y5f.jpglink
Daymarks (Original Mix)
Last played on
Change Of Hearts
Catching Flies
Change Of Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1y5f.jpglink
Change Of Hearts
Last played on
Mama's Wisdom
Catching Flies
Mama's Wisdom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1y5f.jpglink
Mama's Wisdom
Last played on
Don't Know How (feat. Ifan Dafydd)
Catching Flies
Don't Know How (feat. Ifan Dafydd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1y5f.jpglink
Don't Know How (feat. Ifan Dafydd)
Last played on
The Long Journey Home
Catching Flies
The Long Journey Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1y5f.jpglink
The Long Journey Home
Last played on
