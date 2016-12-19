Simon DachPrussian poet. Born 29 July 1605. Died 15 April 1659
Simon Dach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1605-07-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5606e9fa-8bf9-4dbb-b025-4aebc0fd659b
Simon Dach Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Dach (29 July 1605 – 15 April 1659) was a Prussian lyrical poet and hymnwriter, born in Memel, Ducal Prussia (now Klaipėda in Lithuania).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Dach Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Symphony
Michel-Richard de Lalande
Christmas Symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Symphony
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist