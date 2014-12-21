RCUS rapper Ruben Cruz
RC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55fd220b-ac29-4254-a6f8-74574a84db6b
RC Tracks
Sort by
Dreams Of Brighter Days (feat. RC)
Busy Signal
Dreams Of Brighter Days (feat. RC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sx998.jpglink
Dreams Of Brighter Days (feat. RC)
Last played on
Can't Bridge My Defence
RC
Can't Bridge My Defence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Bridge My Defence
Last played on
RC Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist