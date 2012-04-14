John Kay & The SparrowFormed 1964. Disbanded 1967
John Kay & The Sparrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55fcd7d7-eb85-4bf9-b955-5ea51ed43ad4
John Kay & The Sparrow Tracks
Sort by
King Pin
John Kay & The Sparrow
King Pin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Pin
Last played on
John Kay & The Sparrow Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist