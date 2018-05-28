Simon Wallace (born 1957) is a British composer and pianist.

Simon Wallace was born in Newport, South Wales. He studied music at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and University College, Oxford, where he ran the Oxford University Jazz Club and played with The Oxcentrics a Dixieland jazz band. He also studied with jazz pianists in London and New York.

He collaborated with the film and television composer Simon Brint from 1980 until Brint's death in 2011. They composed music for television series such as Absolutely Fabulous, Coupling, French and Saunders, Murder Most Horrid, All Rise For Julian Clary, The Ruby Wax Show, Bosom Pals, The All New Alexie Sayle Show, The Clive James Show and The Ben Elton Show. In 1982 they scored A Shocking Accident which won 1983 Oscar for 'best live action short their last broadcast work together was the music for The One Ronnie in December 2010. Independently of Brint he scored the 1982 David Leland television drama R.H.I.N.O., the 1998 series Duck Patrol, and the documentary series Famous Authors. He worked on two series of The Armstrong and Miller Show (2007-2009 BBC1) arranging and playing music for the Brabbins and Fyffe sketches.