Robert VolkmannBorn 6 April 1815. Died 30 October 1883
Robert Volkmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Friedrich Robert Volkmann, (Hungarian: Volkmann Róbert), (6 April 1815, Lommatzsch bei Meißen – 30 October 1883, Budapest) was a German composer.
Robert Volkmann Tracks
Serenade No. 2 In F Major Op.63 For Orchestra
Serenade No. 2 for Strings in F Op. 63
