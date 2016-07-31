Mat KerekesCitizen's vocalist. Born 22 April 1994
Mat Kerekes Biography (Wikipedia)
Mat Kerekes (born April 22, 1994) is an American singer and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist of rock band Citizen, of which he is a founding member. He is also a solo artist and a member of The Flats.
