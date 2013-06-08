Jordanne Patrice
Jordanne Patrice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55edd738-408d-47d9-942a-f82074c3df02
Jordanne Patrice Tracks
Sort by
#1 Lover
Jordanne Patrice
#1 Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
#1 Lover
Last played on
Forget You
Jordanne Patrice
Forget You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forget You
Last played on
Jordanne Patrice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist