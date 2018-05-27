Stark Reality
Stark Reality
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55e9f94d-be83-477c-9b0d-73238310a3e0
Stark Reality Biography (Wikipedia)
Stark Reality was an American jazz-rock band which recorded the 1970 album The Stark Reality Discovers Hoagy Carmichael's Music Shop, a heavily-improvised reinvention of a 1958 children's album by songwriter Hoagy Carmichael to be used for the show Hoagy Carmichael's Music Shop which aired on PBS.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stark Reality Tracks
Sort by
Say Brother
Stark Reality
Say Brother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say Brother
Last played on
Bustin' Out Of Doors
Stark Reality
Bustin' Out Of Doors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bustin' Out Of Doors
Last played on
Junkman's Song
Stark Reality
Junkman's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Junkman's Song
Last played on
All You Need To Make Music
Stark Reality
All You Need To Make Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All You Need To Make Music
Last played on
Rocket Ship
Stark Reality
Rocket Ship
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rocket Ship
Last played on
Comrades
Stark Reality
Comrades
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comrades
Last played on
Sunday's Song
Stark Reality
Sunday's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday's Song
Last played on
Cooking
Stark Reality
Cooking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cooking
Last played on
Shooting Stars
Stark Reality
Shooting Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shooting Stars
Last played on
Stark Reality Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist