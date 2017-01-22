Proinsias Ó Maonaigh or Francie Mooney (28 April 1922 - 28 March 2006) was a fiddler from Gweedore (Gaoth Dobhair), County Donegal, Ireland. He is known for his distinguished fiddle playing and his unique and vast contribution to Irish music and culture. He is the father of Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (lead vocalist and cofounder of Irish folk music band Altan) and grandfather of fiddle player Ciarán Ó Maonaigh.