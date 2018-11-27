Hollywood Beyond
Hollywood Beyond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55e832a7-7bfc-4ca9-befe-5bba4c312470
Hollywood Beyond Biography (Wikipedia)
Hollywood Beyond was a British pop group from Birmingham, England.
Hollywood Beyond was the brainchild of singer-songwriter Mark Rogers. Their first single, "What's the Colour of Money", reached #7 on the UK Singles Chart in 1986. The song also reached #8 in The Netherlands, #21 in Germany and #14 in Switzerland. The follow-up single, "No More Tears", peaked at #47 in the UK.
An album for Hollywood Beyond entitled If, followed on Warner Bros. Records in 1987, produced by Bernard Edwards, Mike Thorne and Stephen Hague. Former members include Andy Welch, Steve Elliott, Dean Loren, Mike Burns, Carol Maye and Maggie Smyth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hollywood Beyond Tracks
Sort by
What's The Colour Of Money
Hollywood Beyond
What's The Colour Of Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Hollywood Beyond
Hollywood Beyond Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist