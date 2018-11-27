Hollywood Beyond was a British pop group from Birmingham, England.

Hollywood Beyond was the brainchild of singer-songwriter Mark Rogers. Their first single, "What's the Colour of Money", reached #7 on the UK Singles Chart in 1986. The song also reached #8 in The Netherlands, #21 in Germany and #14 in Switzerland. The follow-up single, "No More Tears", peaked at #47 in the UK.

An album for Hollywood Beyond entitled If, followed on Warner Bros. Records in 1987, produced by Bernard Edwards, Mike Thorne and Stephen Hague. Former members include Andy Welch, Steve Elliott, Dean Loren, Mike Burns, Carol Maye and Maggie Smyth.