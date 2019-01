Nikita Boriso-Glebsky (Russian: Никита Аркадьевич Борисоглебский; born 30 August 1985) is a Russian violinist, soloist of the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, and winner of international music contests. He represented Russia at the Eurovision Young Musicians 2002, failing to qualify for the final which took place on 19 June 2002, in Berlin, Germany.

