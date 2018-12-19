Esha MariaBritish Indian, Spanish R&B singer. Born 4 December 1999
Esha Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05snb1m.jpg
1999-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55e498df-a93f-4206-98de-ebe55288de7e
Esha Maria Performances & Interviews
17-year-old, Future Sounds 2018 artist Esha Maria opens up about inspirations and future
"I know what feeling music gives me. I want to give that to other people"
Esha Maria Tracks
Handsome (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Handsome (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Handsome
Just Friends
Just Friends
Must Be Sad
Must Be Sad
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T14:17:35
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
