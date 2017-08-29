Francis Henry "Franny" Lee CBE (born 29 April 1944 in Westhoughton, Lancashire, England) is a former professional footballer.

Lee played for Bolton Wanderers, Manchester City, Derby County and England. A fast forward, he won League Championship medals with Manchester City and Derby, and scored more than 200 goals in his career. In 2010, he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame.

He holds the English record for the greatest number of penalties scored in a season, a feat which earned him the nickname Lee Won Pen and led to accusations of diving. One such accusation, from Leeds United's Norman Hunter, led to an on-pitch fight.

After retiring from football, Lee ran a successful toilet roll business, F.H. Lee Ltd, which made him a millionaire. In 1994, he became the major shareholder and chairman of Manchester City, but stepped down four years later.