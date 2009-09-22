An AlbatrossFormed 1999
An Albatross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55e406f7-6f37-42dc-b45e-4d7305428547
An Albatross Biography (Wikipedia)
An Albatross is a noise rock band based in Philadelphia, PA, known for their chaotic live shows and psychedelic/circus-like presentation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
An Albatross Tracks
Sort by
Live And Live Lonely
An Albatross
Live And Live Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live And Live Lonely
Last played on
An Albatross Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist