Ruth Lorenzo Pascual (born 10 November 1982), better known as Ruth Lorenzo, is a Spanish singer and composer, best known for coming fifth in the fifth series of the British TV talent show The X Factor in 2008. She represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 with the song "Dancing In The Rain", which entered the Spanish Singles Chart at number 5. She scored 74 points for Spain, finishing in 10th place.

Artists such as Auryn and Dannii Minogue have included compositions of hers in their albums.

Her debut single "Burn" entered the Spanish Singles Charts and reached number 16 when she released the single on 27 June 2011. She released her first UK single "The Night" on 15 June 2013, featuring a club remix by Almighty.[citation needed]

Her debut album Planeta Azul was released on 27 October 2014. In November 2017 "Good Girls Don't Lie" was released as the first single of her second album Loveaholic (9 March 2018). The song made it to number one iTunes Spain on the first 24 hours. Loveaholic includes a collaboration of guitarist Jeff Beck