GirlsUS indie rock band. Formed 2007
Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwyg.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55e21cfa-4bee-4795-940d-b1ff692fb17c
Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
Girls was an American indie rock band, formed in San Francisco in 2007. The band comprised two key members: Christopher Owens, songwriter and lead singer, and Chet "JR" White, who played bass and produced. Girls' sound was heavily inspired by the music of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, with their sound being described as lo-fi, surf rock, rock and roll, psychedelic rock, pop rock, country rock and garage rock.
Girls' debut full-length, Album, was released in 2009 to critical acclaim. Its 2011 follow-up, Father, Son, Holy Ghost, was also well received. On July 2, 2012, Owens announced that he was leaving the band and would continue to record as a solo artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Girls Tracks
Sort by
My Ma
Girls
My Ma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyg.jpglink
My Ma
Last played on
Love Like A River
Girls
Love Like A River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyg.jpglink
Love Like A River
Last played on
Thee Oh So Protective One
Girls
Thee Oh So Protective One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyg.jpglink
Thee Oh So Protective One
Last played on
Honey Bunny
Girls
Honey Bunny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwjk3.jpglink
Honey Bunny
Last played on
Magic
Girls
Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyg.jpglink
Magic
Last played on
Honey Bunny (6 Music Session, 10 Nov 2011)
Girls
Honey Bunny (6 Music Session, 10 Nov 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyg.jpglink
My Ma (6 Music Session, 10 Nov 2011)
Girls
My Ma (6 Music Session, 10 Nov 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyg.jpglink
My Ma (6 Music Session, 10 Nov 2011)
Last played on
Vomit
Girls
Vomit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyg.jpglink
Vomit
Last played on
Jamie Marie
Girls
Jamie Marie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyg.jpglink
Jamie Marie
Last played on
Life In San Francisco (6 Music Session, 21 Sep 2009)
Girls
Life In San Francisco (6 Music Session, 21 Sep 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyg.jpglink
Just A Song
Girls
Just A Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyg.jpglink
Just A Song
Last played on
Girls Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist