Kahil El'ZabarBorn 11 November 1953
Kahil El'Zabar (born Clifton Blackburn on November 11, 1953, Chicago, Illinois) is a jazz multi-instrumentalist (mainly a percussionist) and composer. He regularly records for Delmark Records. He attended Lake Forest College and joined the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) in the early 1970s, and became its chairman in 1975. During the 1970s, he formed the musical groups Ritual Trio and the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, both of which remain active. Musicians with whom Kahil EL'Zabar has collaborated include Dizzy Gillespie, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Cannonball Adderley, Paul Simon, Pharoah Sanders, and Billy Bang.
