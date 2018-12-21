Curiosity Killed the CatFormed 1984
Curiosity Killed the Cat
1984
Curiosity Killed the Cat Biography
Curiosity Killed the Cat was a British pop band that achieved success in the UK in the late 1980s, with hit singles such as "Down To Earth", "Misfit" and "Ordinary Day", from their No. 1 debut album, Keep Your Distance. This was followed by Getahead with the accompanying hit "Name and Number", that was recreated by De La Soul as "Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey)". In the early 1990s, the band's bassist left, and billed as 'Curiosity' they collaborated with Simon Cowell recording "Hang On in There Baby" on the album Back to Front.
Down To Earth
Down To Earth
Down To Earth
Misfit
Misfit
Misfit
Name And Number
Name And Number
Name And Number
