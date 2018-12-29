Mis-Teeq were a British girl group, consisting of lead singer Sabrina Washington, rapper, singer and songwriter Alesha Dixon and singer Su-Elise Nash. They had three top-ten double-platinum albums and seven consecutive top-ten singles, with chart-topping success on the UK Singles Chart as well as across Europe. The group had been a quartet with Zena McNally who left in 2001.

The second line-up released their debut studio album Lickin' on Both Sides on 27 October 2001, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart. The album featured the group's first five singles, including their debut single "Why?" with McNally and "All I Want". On 29 March 2003, following a hiatus, they released their second studio album Eye Candy. This album featured their biggest international hit "Scandalous", which peaked in the top 40 of the United States charts. The group announced in February 2005 that they would be splitting to pursue solo careers, owing to the demise of their record label Telstar Records. They released a greatest hits album on 25 April 2005 to coincide with their separation.