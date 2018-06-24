Rahul NambiarIndian playback singer. Born 16 June 1981
Rahul Nambiar
1981-06-16
Rahul Nambiar Biography (Wikipedia)
Rahul Nambiar is an Indian playback singer and live performer. An MBA and M.Com-graduate, he won the Swapthaswarangal show in 2001 and began singing live. He later ventured into playback singing, performing for many leading South Indian film composers in various languages, while also launching an independent band named Rahlaap with bass player Aalap Raju.
