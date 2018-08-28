Hanni El KhatibBorn 8 June 1981
Hanni El Khatib (born June 8, 1981) is a Palestinian-Filipino American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist songwriter and producer as well as visual director and co-owner of the Los Angeles-based independent record label Innovative Leisure. His 2013 sophomore full-length Head In The Dirt was produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. His most recent full-length album Moonlight was released on Jan. 20, 2015. He was described by The Guardian as a “former skate-punk raised on vintage rock and R&B [who] is keeping the spirit of 76 alive with his primal raunch ‘n’ roll.”
Loved One (6 Music Session, 28 Aug 2011)
Hanni El Khatib
Loved One (6 Music Session, 28 Aug 2011)
Dead Wrong (6 Music Session, 28 Aug 2011)
Hanni El Khatib
Dead Wrong (6 Music Session, 28 Aug 2011)
Come Alive (6 Music Session, 28 Aug 2011)
Hanni El Khatib
Come Alive (6 Music Session, 28 Aug 2011)
Head In The Dirt
Hanni El Khatib
Head In The Dirt
Head In The Dirt
Last played on
Mangos & Rice
Hanni El Khatib
Mangos & Rice
Mangos & Rice
Last played on
Savage Times
Hanni El Khatib
Savage Times
Savage Times
Last played on
This I Know
Hanni El Khatib
This I Know
This I Know
Last played on
Paralyzed
Hanni El Khatib
Paralyzed
Paralyzed
Last played on
Hold Me Back
Hanni El Khatib
Hold Me Back
Hold Me Back
Last played on
Penny (Classixx Remix)
Hanni El Khatib
Penny (Classixx Remix)
Penny (Classixx Remix)
Last played on
The Teeth
Hanni El Khatib
The Teeth
The Teeth
Last played on
