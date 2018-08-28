Hanni El Khatib (born June 8, 1981) is a Palestinian-Filipino American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist songwriter and producer as well as visual director and co-owner of the Los Angeles-based independent record label Innovative Leisure. His 2013 sophomore full-length Head In The Dirt was produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. His most recent full-length album Moonlight was released on Jan. 20, 2015. He was described by The Guardian as a “former skate-punk raised on vintage rock and R&B [who] is keeping the spirit of 76 alive with his primal raunch ‘n’ roll.”