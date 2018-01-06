Frédéric Talgorn (born 2 July 1961 in Toulouse, France) is a French composer for film and television.

He studied music at the Paris Conservatoire where his teachers included Sabine Lacoraet and Yvonne Loriod, but he completed his studies on his own. In 1987 he moved to the United States where he began to compose film music. He also wrote the official music to accompany the Olympic flame for the 1992 Winter Olympic Games. Notable film scores include Edge of Sanity (1989), Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990), Robot Jox (1990), Fortress (1992) and The Temp (1993). He also has an extensive catalogue of concert music, and has often conducted his own works in concert and recording sessions. He has also conducted and recorded film scores of others with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.