Stacey QBorn 30 November 1958
Stacey Q
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-11-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55cf7705-e0bc-4b70-8cba-b85544e2eac9
Stacey Q Biography (Wikipedia)
Stacey Lynn Swain (born November 30, 1958), known by her stage name Stacey Q, is an American pop singer, songwriter, dancer and actress. Her best-known single, "Two of Hearts", released in 1986, reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and the top ten on charts in other countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stacey Q Tracks
Sort by
Two of Hearts
Stacey Q
Two of Hearts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two of Hearts
Last played on
Stacey Q Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist