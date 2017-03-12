University of Newcastle Chamber ChoirFormed 1995
University of Newcastle Chamber Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55cf5a5f-b73d-4a02-b553-ab10a40eb9d7
Tracks
Sort by
Come my Way my Truth my Life
University of Newcastle Chamber Choir
Come my Way my Truth my Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come my Way my Truth my Life
Last played on
God is Love His the Care
University of Newcastle Chamber Choir
God is Love His the Care
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God is Love His the Care
Last played on
Theres a Wideness in Gods Mercy
University of Newcastle Chamber Choir
Theres a Wideness in Gods Mercy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theres a Wideness in Gods Mercy
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist