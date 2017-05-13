Nathan TrentBorn 4 April 1992
Nathanaele Koll (born 4 April 1992), known professionally as Nathan Trent, is an Austrian singer. He represented Austria in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Running on Air" finishing in 16th place.
