RP BooBorn 11 March 1972
RP Boo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55ccebaa-109c-437d-a533-44cbef54a08d
RP Boo Biography (Wikipedia)
Kavain Wayne Space, known as RP Boo, is a Chicago-based electronic musician, producer and DJ known as one of the originators of the footwork genre during the 1990s. He released his debut album Legacy on Planet Mu in 2013.
Born in West Chicago, RP Boo started as a DJ and dancer working with the House-O-Matics juke and House crew, making mixtapes, and contributing to the Bud Billiken Parade. His early, self-released singles are cited as foundational to the evolution of the style of Footwork. He produces tracks using a Roland R-70 drum machine and an Akai S01 digital sampler.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
RP Boo Tracks
Sort by
Deep Sole
RP Boo
Deep Sole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Sole
Last played on
Back From The Future
RP Boo
Back From The Future
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back From The Future
Last played on
U-Don't Know
RP Boo
U-Don't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U-Don't Know
Last played on
Total Darkness
RP Boo
Total Darkness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Total Darkness
Last played on
Bang'n On King Dr.
RP Boo
Bang'n On King Dr.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bang'n On King Dr.
Last played on
The Ultimate
RP Boo
The Ultimate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ultimate
Last played on
Bang With The Funk
RP Boo
Bang With The Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bang With The Funk
Last played on
Baby Come On
RP Boo
Baby Come On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Come On
Last played on
What am I
RP Boo
What am I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What am I
Last played on
Total Darkness
R. P. Boo
Total Darkness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Total Darkness
Performer
Last played on
Speakers
RP Boo
Speakers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speakers
Last played on
Your Choice
RP Boo
Your Choice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Choice
Last played on
187 Homicide
RP Boo
187 Homicide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
187 Homicide
Last played on
B'Ware
RP Boo
B'Ware
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
B'Ware
Last played on
Beat Me
RP Boo
Beat Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat Me
Last played on
02-52-03
RP Boo
02-52-03
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
02-52-03
Last played on
That's It 4 Lil Ma
RP Boo
That's It 4 Lil Ma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's It 4 Lil Ma
Last played on
Rp Boo Meets Shangaan Electro
RP Boo
Rp Boo Meets Shangaan Electro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rp Boo Meets Shangaan Electro
Last played on
No Return
RP Boo
No Return
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Return
Last played on
What'Cha-Gonna Du
RP Boo
What'Cha-Gonna Du
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What'Cha-Gonna Du
Last played on
The Isleys – mp3
RP Boo
The Isleys – mp3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Isleys – mp3
Last played on
Back to artist