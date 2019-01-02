The Mock TurtlesFormed 1987. Disbanded 1993
The Mock Turtles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv22.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55c8f303-8c16-4853-bd38-753090fefc54
The Mock Turtles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mock Turtles are an English indie rock band, formed in Middleton, Greater Manchester in 1985, who enjoyed some success in the early 1990s. Their most famous song Can You Dig It? which was released in the UK in 1991, charted at number 18. When the song was re-released in slightly remixed form in 2003, it again reached number 18 in the UK charts.
The Mock Turtles Tracks
Can You Dig It (Remix)
The Mock Turtles
Can You Dig It (Remix)
Can You Dig It (Remix)
Can You Dig It?
The Mock Turtles
Can You Dig It?
Can You Dig It?
And Then She Smiles
The Mock Turtles
And Then She Smiles
And Then She Smiles
