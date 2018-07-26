ABritish band. Formed 1995
A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55c6eb6e-8388-497c-acaf-dbff584d0c3a
A Biography (Wikipedia)
A are a British alternative rock band from Suffolk, England, which formed in 1993. They have released four albums and two live mini-albums, and had a top ten hit with "Nothing" in 2002.
Shortly after releasing their fourth album, Teen Dance Ordinance in 2005, the band briefly split. In 2007 A reunited for a one-off gig, and have been touring sporadically ever since, most recently playing Download Festival 2018 on the Avalanche Stage. They have yet to release an album since 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Tracks
Sort by
Going Down
A
Going Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Down
Last played on
Nothing
A
Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing
Last played on
Bad Idea
A
Bad Idea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Idea
Last played on
Monkey Kong
A
Monkey Kong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey Kong
Last played on
Der Kommisar (feat. er The Fire)
A
Der Kommisar (feat. er The Fire)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Kommisar (feat. er The Fire)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Monkey Butter (feat. ERLIFE)
A
Monkey Butter (feat. ERLIFE)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey Butter (feat. ERLIFE)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Bad Idea (Radio Edit)
A
Bad Idea (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Idea (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Miles Away
A
Miles Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miles Away
Last played on
Remember The Night
A
Remember The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remember The Night
Last played on
Pacific Ocean Blue
A
Pacific Ocean Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pacific Ocean Blue
Last played on
The Paul Daniels Magic Show Theme Tune
A
The Paul Daniels Magic Show Theme Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist