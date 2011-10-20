Goldie LocBorn 16 January 1980
Goldie Loc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-01-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55c6eaaf-1dde-468c-a4ff-244d58c4eb89
Goldie Loc Biography (Wikipedia)
Keiwan Deshawn Spillman (born January 16, 1980,[citation needed] in Long Beach, California), better known by his stage name Goldie Loc, is a rapper who is a member of Tha Eastsidaz with Snoop Dogg and Tray Deee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Goldie Loc Tracks
Sort by
Nuke Town
Goldie Loc
Nuke Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nuke Town
Last played on
Back to artist