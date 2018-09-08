The BodySludge band. Formed 1999
The Body
1999
The Body Biography (Wikipedia)
The Body is an American experimental metal duo formed in 1999 in Providence, Rhode Island and composed of Chip King (guitar, vocals) and Lee Buford (drums, programming). As of 2018, they have released six studio albums as well as a number of other records.
The Body Tracks
Hail To Thee, Everlasting Pain
The Body
Hail To Thee, Everlasting Pain
Hail To Thee, Everlasting Pain
Last played on
Nothing Stirs (feat. Kristin Hayter)
The Body
Nothing Stirs (feat. Kristin Hayter)
Nothing Stirs (feat. Kristin Hayter)
Last played on
Can Carry No Weight (feat. Kristin Hayter)
The Body
Can Carry No Weight (feat. Kristin Hayter)
Can Carry No Weight (feat. Kristin Hayter)
Last played on
Can Carry No Weight
The Body
Can Carry No Weight
Can Carry No Weight
Last played on
Nothing Stirs (feat. Lingua Ignota)
The Body
Nothing Stirs (feat. Lingua Ignota)
Nothing Stirs (feat. Lingua Ignota)
Last played on
Our Love Conducted With Shields Aloft
The Body
Our Love Conducted With Shields Aloft
Our Love Conducted With Shields Aloft
Last played on
The Fall And The Guilt
The Body
The Fall And The Guilt
To Attempt Openness
The Body
To Attempt Openness
Always Waiting
The Body
Always Waiting
Always Waiting
Last played on
Empty Hearth
The Body
Empty Hearth
Empty Hearth
Last played on
Song of Sarin, The Brave
The Body
Song of Sarin, The Brave
Song of Sarin, The Brave
Last played on
