Caroline Kaye Walters (1957 – 12 July 2008), known as Caroline K, was an English singer, songwriter and artist/producer. She was a founder member of the UK based Nocturnal Emissions experimental/industrial music group in the 1980s. She co-founded Sterile Records with Nigel Ayers in London in 1980. In 1986 she helped with the piano accompaniment on the Class War 7 inch EP single.

She released her solo LP Now Wait for Last Year in 1987 (the first release on the Earthly Delights label). The album's title was taken from a Philip K. Dick book of the same name. She also performed as SM Andrews. She lived in Garfagnana, Italy.

Caroline K died on 12 July 2008 in Pisa, Italy from leukemia complications.