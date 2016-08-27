Berry GordyBorn 28 November 1929
Berry Gordy
1929-11-28
Berry Gordy Biography (Wikipedia)
Berry Gordy III (known professionally as Berry Gordy Jr., born November 28, 1929) is an American record executive, record producer, songwriter, film producer and television producer. He is best known as the founder of the Motown record label and its subsidiaries, which was the highest-earning African-American business for decades.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Berry Gordy Tracks
Rogue Trader - Money (That's what I want) (feat. Barrett Strong & Janie Bradford)
