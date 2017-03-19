Gerd ZacherBorn 6 July 1929. Died 9 June 2014
Gerd Zacher (6 July 1929– 9 June 2014) was a German composer, organist, and writer on music. He specialized in contemporary compositions, many of which feature extended techniques, and are written in graphic or verbal scores. He interpreted the scores of numerous contemporary composers, including John Cage, Juan Allende-Blin, Mauricio Kagel, György Ligeti, Hans Otte, Luis de Pablo, and Isang Yun. He is also known as an interpreter of the works of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Zacher was born in Meppen and lived in Essen, North Rhine-Westphalia.
ORGAN2/ASLSP (extract)
John Cage
