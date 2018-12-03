Samuel AdlerComposer and conductor. Born 4 March 1928
Samuel Adler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1928-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55b87abd-fd36-4f8e-8342-d2622c545efc
Samuel Adler Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Hans Adler (born March 4, 1928) is an American composer, conductor, author, and professor. During the course of a professional career which ranges over six decades he has served as a faculty member at both the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music and the Juilliard School. In addition, he is credited with founding and conducting the U.S. Seventh Army's Seventh Army Symphony Orchestra which participated in the cultural diplomacy initiatives of the United States in Germany and throughout Europe in the aftermath of World War II.
Samuel Adler Tracks
Grand Tarantelle
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Grand Tarantelle
Grand Tarantelle
Symphony No. 1: III. Vigorous and Very Rhythmic
Samuel Adler
Symphony No. 1: III. Vigorous and Very Rhythmic
Symphony No. 1: III. Vigorous and Very Rhythmic
Symphony no. 2 RO.257 (A Montevideo)
Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Louis Moreau Gottschalk & Samuel Adler
Symphony no. 2 RO.257 (A Montevideo)
Symphony no. 2 RO.257 (A Montevideo)
