Karen Matheson Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Matheson OBE (born 11 February 1963) is a Scottish folk singer who frequently sings in Gaelic. She is the lead singer of the group Capercaillie and was a member of Dan Ar Braz's group L'Héritage des Celtes, with whom she often sang lead vocals, either alone or with Elaine Morgan. She and Morgan sang together on the Breton language song "Diwanit Bugale", the French entry in the Eurovision Song Contest 1996. She made a cameo appearance in the 1995 movie Rob Roy singing the song "Ailein duinn".
Karen Matheson Tracks
Chì Mi 'N Geamhradh
Chì Mi 'N Geamhradh
Last played on
I Know The Reason
I Know The Reason
Last played on
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / The Reel Beatrice
Eddi Reader
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / The Reel Beatrice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / The Reel Beatrice
Last played on
Silent Night
Silent Night
Last played on
Chickadees Christmas / 365 Days Till Christmas / A Tribute To Larry Reynolds
Eddi Reader
Chickadees Christmas / 365 Days Till Christmas / A Tribute To Larry Reynolds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Chickadees Christmas / 365 Days Till Christmas / A Tribute To Larry Reynolds
Last played on
Gleann Baile Chaoil (Ballachulish Glen)
Cadal Cha Dean Mi
Cadal Cha Dean Mi
Last played on
Ca Na Dh'Fhag Thu M'Fhichead Gini
Ca Na Dh'Fhag Thu M'Fhichead Gini
Last played on
laoidh fhearchair eoghainn
laoidh fhearchair eoghainn
Last played on
Cha Teid Mor A Bharraigh Bhronach
Cha Teid Mor A Bharraigh Bhronach
Last played on
Rithill Aill
Rithill Aill
Last played on
Tha Thu Daonnan Nam Smuain
Donald Grant & Karen Matheson
Tha Thu Daonnan Nam Smuain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4k2.jpglink
Tha Thu Daonnan Nam Smuain
Performer
Last played on
Cronan Bleoghainn
Cronan Bleoghainn
Last played on
GUR MISE THA GU DUBHACH
GUR MISE THA GU DUBHACH
Last played on
Maol Ruanaidh Ghlinneachain
Maol Ruanaidh Ghlinneachain
Last played on
TALADH THRONDAIRNIS
TALADH THRONDAIRNIS
Last played on
Ci An Fhidheall / Cupair Thu, Taillear Thu
Crònan Bleoghain / 'S Moch An Diu A Rin Mi Eirigh
Dónal Lunny
Crònan Bleoghain / 'S Moch An Diu A Rin Mi Eirigh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4k2.jpglink
Crònan Bleoghain / 'S Moch An Diu A Rin Mi Eirigh
Last played on
Gleann Baile Chaoil
Gleann Baile Chaoil
Last played on
Gur Tu Mo Bhean Chomuinn
Gur Tu Mo Bhean Chomuinn
Last played on
Sanseptique Set: Domhnall Dubh an Domhnallaich/Thoir a Nall Ailean Thugam/Sanseptique (feat. Karen Matheson & Tommy Hayes)
Fiona Kennedy
Sanseptique Set: Domhnall Dubh an Domhnallaich/Thoir a Nall Ailean Thugam/Sanseptique (feat. Karen Matheson & Tommy Hayes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4k2.jpglink
Sanseptique Set: Domhnall Dubh an Domhnallaich/Thoir a Nall Ailean Thugam/Sanseptique (feat. Karen Matheson & Tommy Hayes)
Last played on
A' Bhirlinn Bharrach
A' Bhirlinn Bharrach
Last played on
There's Always Sunday
There's Always Sunday
Last played on
Eilean Fraoich
Eilean Fraoich
Last played on
Aragon Mill
Aragon Mill
Last played on
Mi Le M'Uilinn
Mi Le M'Uilinn
Last played on
Urnaigh A' Bhan Thigreach
Urnaigh A' Bhan Thigreach
Last played on
I Will Set My Ship In Order
Capercaillie
I Will Set My Ship In Order
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fkpq8.jpglink
I Will Set My Ship In Order
Last played on
Riobainean Riomhach / O Mhairi's Tu Mo Mhairi
Cha Tèid Mòr A Bharraigh Bhrònach
Cha Tèid Mòr A Bharraigh Bhrònach
Last played on
Ae Fond Kiss
Ae Fond Kiss
Last played on
Upcoming Events
27
Mar
2019
Karen Matheson
Brewery Arts Centre, Blackpool, UK
29
Mar
2019
Karen Matheson
St Matthias Church, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2017: Celtic Connections: Òrain nan Gàidheal: Songs of the Gael
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez8qwh
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
2018-01-26T14:18:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q205y.jpg
26
Jan
2018
Celtic Connections 2017: Celtic Connections: Òrain nan Gàidheal: Songs of the Gael
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Proms 2017: Proms in the Park Scotland
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejbn5v
Glasgow Green
2017-09-09T14:18:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01gc081.jpg
9
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Proms in the Park Scotland
Glasgow Green
