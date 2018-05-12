Glasgow Chamber Choir
1994
Glasgow Chamber Choir Performances & Interviews
- The Glasgow Chamber Choir - In the Bleak Midwinterhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m49pb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m49pb.jpg2016-12-21T15:59:00.000ZThe Glasgow Chamber Choir perform In the Bleak Midwinter for Get It Onhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m49pp
The Glasgow Chamber Choir - In the Bleak Midwinter
Glasgow Chamber Choir Tracks
The Movement of Things
Miya Masaoka
The Movement of Things
The Movement of Things
Last played on
Musique Sans Frontieres (Tectonics 2016)
Alvin Curran
Musique Sans Frontieres (Tectonics 2016)
Musique Sans Frontieres (Tectonics 2016)
Last played on
Concealed Unity
Jessika Kenney & Eyvind Kang, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Eyvind Kang, Jessika Kenney & Glasgow Chamber Choir
Concealed Unity
Concealed Unity
Composer
Last played on
Hodie Puer Nascitur
James MacMillan, BBC Scottish S O, Martyn Brabbins & Glasgow Chamber Choir
Hodie Puer Nascitur
Hodie Puer Nascitur
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2018: Miya Masaoka: The Movement of Things
Glasgow City Halls
2018-05-05T14:07:12
5
May
2018
Tectonics 2018: Miya Masaoka: The Movement of Things
Glasgow City Halls
Tectonics 2016: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra 2
City Halls
2016-05-08T14:07:12
8
May
2016
Tectonics 2016: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra 2
City Halls
Tectonics 2016: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra 1
City Halls
2016-05-07T14:07:12
7
May
2016
Tectonics 2016: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra 1
City Halls
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Hear and Now – Beamish/Payne/MacMillan/McCabe
City Halls
2016-02-27T14:07:12
27
Feb
2016
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Hear and Now – Beamish/Payne/MacMillan/McCabe
20:00
City Halls
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Walton’s Henry V at City Halls
City Halls
2015-01-22T14:07:12
22
Jan
2015
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Walton’s Henry V at City Halls
19:30
City Halls
Back to artist