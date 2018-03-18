Angeline Morrison, Alasdair Roberts, The Bevis Frond, Thought Forms, Emily Jones, Sharron Kraus, Dean McPhee, The Left Outsides, Dead Sea Apes, Toby Hay, Jim Ghedi, Sound Of Yell, Makoto Kawabata, The Revolutionary Army of the Infant Jesus, Kitchen Cynics, Trappist Afterland, Stereocilia, Kohoutek, Mésange, Alison Cotton, Silver Stars of Ketchikan, Alex Rex, Ailbhe nic Oireachtaigh, Rowan Amber Mill and Jesse Poe

Cleeve House, Bath, UK