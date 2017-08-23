Foxboro Hot TubsFormed December 2007
Foxboro Hot Tubs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55affee6-ecb0-42b3-9f36-40b6da415871
Foxboro Hot Tubs Biography (Wikipedia)
Foxboro Hot Tubs is a garage rock side project of Green Day, formed in 2007. The band includes all members of Green Day, touring members Jason White and Jason Freese, and Kevin Preston of Prima Donna Their first album Stop Drop and Roll!!! was released on April 22, 2008. The name "Foxboro Hot Tubs" is the alias Green Day uses to book secret shows. When performing as Foxboro Hot Tubs, Billie Joe Armstrong and Jason White go by the names Reverend Strychnine Twitch and Frosco Lee respectively.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Foxboro Hot Tubs Tracks
Sort by
Shes A Saint Not A Celebrity
Foxboro Hot Tubs
Shes A Saint Not A Celebrity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shes A Saint Not A Celebrity
Last played on
The Pedestrian
Foxboro Hot Tubs
The Pedestrian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pedestrian
Last played on
Mother Mary
Foxboro Hot Tubs
Mother Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Mary
Last played on
Dark Side of the Night
Foxboro Hot Tubs
Dark Side of the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Side of the Night
Last played on
Latest Foxboro Hot Tubs News
Foxboro Hot Tubs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist