Foxboro Hot Tubs is a garage rock side project of Green Day, formed in 2007. The band includes all members of Green Day, touring members Jason White and Jason Freese, and Kevin Preston of Prima Donna Their first album Stop Drop and Roll!!! was released on April 22, 2008. The name "Foxboro Hot Tubs" is the alias Green Day uses to book secret shows. When performing as Foxboro Hot Tubs, Billie Joe Armstrong and Jason White go by the names Reverend Strychnine Twitch and Frosco Lee respectively.