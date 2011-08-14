Fox the FoxFormed 1981. Disbanded 1990
Fox the Fox
Fox the Fox Biography
Fox the Fox was a group that was founded in 1981 by Bert Tamaela and Sylvia Musmin, also known as Sylhouette Musmin (b. 1960). The band is best known for their hit single "Precious Little Diamond".
Fox the Fox Tracks
Precious Little Diamond
Precious Little Diamond (Shep Pettibone Remix)
