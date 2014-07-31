Sandy Stewart (born Sandra Galitz on July 10, 1937) is an American singer of popular songs. She was a regular guest on 1950s and 1960s TV variety programs including shows hosted by Ed Sullivan, Bing Crosby, and Eddie Fisher. During the 1961-63 television seasons, she was a regular on NBC'S The Perry Como Show as part of The Kraft Music Hall Players along with Don Adams, Kaye Ballard and Paul Lynde.

Her one significant hit song was a recording of "My Coloring Book" (with orchestration by Don Costa), which was in the Top 40 for 5 weeks in early 1963, topping out in 20th place.

Stewart's marriage to Moose Charlap, which ended with his death in 1974, produced several children, including jazz pianist Bill Charlap, with whom she has toured and recorded. She was born in Philadelphia to Sam and Sallie Galitz, and she has two younger brothers, Mitchell and Morris (Morrie). She currently splits her time between West Palm Beach, Florida and New York City.