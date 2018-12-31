Meshell NdegeocelloBorn 29 August 1968
Meshell Ndegeocello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02f3qg6.jpg
1968-08-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55a8b485-1cbf-47ee-ae15-d106200fafe8
Meshell Ndegeocello Biography (Wikipedia)
Michelle Lynn Johnson, better known as Meshell Ndegeocello (born August 29, 1968), is an American singer-songwriter, rapper, and bassist. She has gone by the name Meshell Suhaila Bashir-Shakur which is used as a writing credit on some of her later work. Her music incorporates a wide variety of influences, including funk, soul, jazz, hip hop, reggae and rock. She has received significant critical acclaim throughout her career, and although she has never won a Grammy Award, she has been nominated ten times. She has been credited for helping to have "sparked the neo-soul movement."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Meshell Ndegeocello Tracks
Sort by
Nite and Day
Meshell Ndegeocello
Nite and Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Nite and Day
Last played on
Smooth Operator
Meshell Ndegeocello
Smooth Operator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Smooth Operator
Who Is He And What Is He To You?
Meshell Ndegeocello
Who Is He And What Is He To You?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Who Is He And What Is He To You?
Nocturnal Sunshine
Meshell Ndegeocello
Nocturnal Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Nocturnal Sunshine
Untitled
Meshell Ndegeocello
Untitled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Untitled
If That's Your Boyfriend (He Wasn't Last Night)
Meshell Ndegeocello
If That's Your Boyfriend (He Wasn't Last Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Waterfalls
Meshell Ndegeocello
Waterfalls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Waterfalls
Last played on
Black Is The Colour (Of My True Love's Hair) (with archive) (feat. Valerie June)
Meshell Ndegeocello
Black Is The Colour (Of My True Love's Hair) (with archive) (feat. Valerie June)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Black Is The Colour (Of My True Love's Hair) (with archive) (feat. Valerie June)
Last played on
Who Is He and What Is He to You (DT's NYDC mix)
Meshell Ndegeocello
Who Is He and What Is He to You (DT's NYDC mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Tender Love
Meshell Ndegeocello
Tender Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Tender Love
Tom
Meshell Ndegeocello
Tom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Tom
Don't Take My Kindness For Weakness
Meshell Ndegeocello
Don't Take My Kindness For Weakness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Article 3
Meshell Ndegeocello
Article 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Article 3
Shirk
Meshell Ndegeocello
Shirk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Shirk
Haditha - Hamza Yusuf
Meshell Ndegeocello
Haditha - Hamza Yusuf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Haditha - Hamza Yusuf
You Really Got A Hold On Me (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello)
The Funk Brothers
You Really Got A Hold On Me (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ln163.jpglink
You Really Got A Hold On Me (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello)
Leviticus Faggot
Meshell Ndegeocello
Leviticus Faggot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Leviticus Faggot
Four Women
Meshell Ndegeocello
Four Women
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Four Women
Last played on
Tender Love (LIVE)
Meshell Ndegeocello
Tender Love (LIVE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Tender Love (LIVE)
Last played on
Sensitivity
Meshell Ndegeocello
Sensitivity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Sensitivity
Last played on
Pocketbook
Meshell Ndegeocello
Pocketbook
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Pocketbook
Last played on
Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair
Meshell Ndegeocello
Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Night And Day
Meshell Ndegeocello
Night And Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Night And Day
Last played on
Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair (feat. Valerie June)
Meshell Ndegeocello
Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair (feat. Valerie June)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair (feat. Valerie June)
Last played on
Satisfy
Meshell Ndegeocello
Satisfy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Satisfy
Last played on
Nite And Day
Me'Shell Ngegeocello
Nite And Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nite And Day
Performer
Last played on
I Wonder If I Take You Home
Meshell Ndegeocello
I Wonder If I Take You Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
I Wonder If I Take You Home
Last played on
Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Meshell Ndegeocello
Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Last played on
Sometimes It Snows In April
Meshell Ndegeocello
Sometimes It Snows In April
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Sometimes It Snows In April
Last played on
Upcoming Events
30
May
2019
Meshell Ndegeocello
Dingwalls, London, UK
Meshell Ndegeocello Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist