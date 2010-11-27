Dudley BuckBorn 10 March 1839. Died 6 October 1909
Dudley Buck
1839-03-10
Dudley Buck Biography (Wikipedia)
Dudley Buck (March 10, 1839 – October 6, 1909) was an American composer, organist, and writer on music. He published several books, most notably the Dictionary of Musical Terms and Influence of the Organ in History, which was published in New York City in 1882.
He is best known today for his organ composition, Concert Variations on the Star-Spangled Banner, Op. 23, which was later arranged into an orchestral version.
Dudley Buck Tracks
Festival Overture on a Star-Spangled Banner
Dudley Buck
Festival Overture on a Star-Spangled Banner
Festival Overture on a Star-Spangled Banner
Variations on "Old Folks at home"
Dudley Buck
Variations on "Old Folks at home"
Variations on "Old Folks at home"
