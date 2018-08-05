Big MaybelleBorn 1 May 1924. Died 23 January 1972
Big Maybelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55a434d9-d3d3-462f-9aa9-749938dcf172
Big Maybelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Mabel Louise Smith (May 1, 1924 – January 23, 1972), known professionally as Big Maybelle, was an American R&B singer. Her 1956 hit single "Candy" received the Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 1999.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Maybelle Tracks
Sort by
My Country Man
Big Maybelle
My Country Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Country Man
Last played on
Quittin' Time
Big Maybelle
Quittin' Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quittin' Time
Last played on
I've Got A Feeling
Big Maybelle
I've Got A Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got A Feeling
Last played on
One Monkey Don't Stop No Show
Big Maybelle
One Monkey Don't Stop No Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Monkey Don't Stop No Show
Last played on
I Just Can't Wait
Big Maybelle
I Just Can't Wait
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Just Can't Wait
Last played on
Black is Black
Big Maybelle
Black is Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black is Black
Last played on
Don't Pass Me By
Big Maybelle
Don't Pass Me By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Pass Me By
Last played on
Keep That Man
Big Maybelle
Keep That Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep That Man
Last played on
Pitiful
Big Maybelle
Pitiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pitiful
Last played on
I Can't Wait Any Longer
Big Maybelle
I Can't Wait Any Longer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Sweet Daddy
Big Maybelle
Big Sweet Daddy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Sweet Daddy
Last played on
Rain Down Rain
Big Maybelle
Rain Down Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain Down Rain
Last played on
Old Love Never Dies
Big Maybelle
Old Love Never Dies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Love Never Dies
Last played on
I'm Getting' 'Long All Right
Big Maybelle
I'm Getting' 'Long All Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Getting' 'Long All Right
Last played on
White Christmas
Big Maybelle
White Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Christmas
Last played on
That's A Pretty Good Love
Big Maybelle
That's A Pretty Good Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's A Pretty Good Love
Last played on
Gabbin Blues
Big Maybelle
Gabbin Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gabbin Blues
Last played on
Heaven Will Welcome You Dr King
Big Maybelle
Heaven Will Welcome You Dr King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven Will Welcome You Dr King
Last played on
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On
Big Maybelle
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way Back Home
Big Maybelle
Way Back Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way Back Home
Last played on
I Don't Wanna Cry
Big Maybelle
I Don't Wanna Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Wanna Cry
Last played on
So Good To My Baby
Big Maybelle
So Good To My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Good To My Baby
Last played on
AIN`T MAD AT YOU
Big Maybelle
AIN`T MAD AT YOU
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
AIN`T MAD AT YOU
Last played on
Mama (He Treats Your Daughter Mean)
Big Maybelle
Mama (He Treats Your Daughter Mean)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama (He Treats Your Daughter Mean)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Big Maybelle
Big Maybelle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist