Soile IsokoskiBorn 14 February 1957
Soile Isokoski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048gzc1.jpg
1957-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5593f6fe-efa6-4142-a543-255e9f84f5e0
Soile Isokoski Biography (Wikipedia)
Soile Marja Isokoski (born February 14, 1957) is a Finnish lyric soprano. She is an opera singer as well as a concert and lieder singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Soile Isokoski Tracks
Sort by
Autumn Evening, Op 38 No 1
Jean Sibelius
Autumn Evening, Op 38 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Autumn Evening, Op 38 No 1
Last played on
O rest in the Lord (from "Elijah")
Felix Mendelssohn
O rest in the Lord (from "Elijah")
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
O rest in the Lord (from "Elijah")
Last played on
Luonnotar, tone poem (Op.70) [1913] for soprano and orchestra
Jean Sibelius
Luonnotar, tone poem (Op.70) [1913] for soprano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Luonnotar, tone poem (Op.70) [1913] for soprano and orchestra
Last played on
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
Last played on
Symphony No 14
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony No 14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Symphony No 14
Last played on
Three Songs, Op 37 - No 1, 'The First Kiss'; No 3, 'Sunrise'; No 4, 'Was it a dream?'
Jean Sibelius
Three Songs, Op 37 - No 1, 'The First Kiss'; No 3, 'Sunrise'; No 4, 'Was it a dream?'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Three Songs, Op 37 - No 1, 'The First Kiss'; No 3, 'Sunrise'; No 4, 'Was it a dream?'
Last played on
Ariadne auf Naxos: The Opera - "Es gibt ein Reich"
Richard Strauss
Ariadne auf Naxos: The Opera - "Es gibt ein Reich"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Ariadne auf Naxos: The Opera - "Es gibt ein Reich"
Last played on
Ariadne auf Naxos: Prologue (ending)
Richard Strauss
Ariadne auf Naxos: Prologue (ending)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Ariadne auf Naxos: Prologue (ending)
Last played on
Luonnotar, Op.70
Jean Sibelius
Luonnotar, Op.70
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Luonnotar, Op.70
Last played on
Der Zwerg Op 17 - excerpt
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Der Zwerg Op 17 - excerpt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br451.jpglink
Der Zwerg Op 17 - excerpt
Orchestra
Last played on
Der Zwerg Op17 - opening
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Der Zwerg Op17 - opening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br451.jpglink
Der Zwerg Op17 - opening
Orchestra
Last played on
Marjatta, Op. 79 (opening)
Erkki Melartin
Marjatta, Op. 79 (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzc1.jpglink
Marjatta, Op. 79 (opening)
Last played on
Psalm 103
Yrjö Kilpinen
Psalm 103
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzc1.jpglink
Psalm 103
Last played on
Suojelusenkeli
Pekka Juhani Hannikainen
Suojelusenkeli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzc1.jpglink
Suojelusenkeli
Last played on
The Virgin Holds Her Small Son To Her Bosom
Selim Palmgren
The Virgin Holds Her Small Son To Her Bosom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzc1.jpglink
The Virgin Holds Her Small Son To Her Bosom
Last played on
Four Last Songs
Richard Strauss
Four Last Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Four Last Songs
Last played on
Five Songs orch. Colin Matthews
Jean Sibelius
Five Songs orch. Colin Matthews
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Five Songs orch. Colin Matthews
Last played on
Kun paiva paistaa (When the sun shines)
Oskar Merikanto
Kun paiva paistaa (When the sun shines)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzc1.jpglink
Kun paiva paistaa (When the sun shines)
Metsakyyhkyset (The wood doves)
Oskar Merikanto
Metsakyyhkyset (The wood doves)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzc1.jpglink
Metsakyyhkyset (The wood doves)
Pai, pai paitaressu (Bye Bye My Sweet Swaddled Baby)
Oskar Merikanto
Pai, pai paitaressu (Bye Bye My Sweet Swaddled Baby)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzc1.jpglink
Pai, pai paitaressu (Bye Bye My Sweet Swaddled Baby)
Rukous (Ave Maria)
Oskar Merikanto
Rukous (Ave Maria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzc1.jpglink
Rukous (Ave Maria)
Luonnotar
Jean Sibelius
Luonnotar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Luonnotar
Last played on
Sechs Lieder, OP 56 - No 6 Die heiligen drei Konige aus Morgenland
Richard Strauss
Sechs Lieder, OP 56 - No 6 Die heiligen drei Konige aus Morgenland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Sechs Lieder, OP 56 - No 6 Die heiligen drei Konige aus Morgenland
Orchestra
Last played on
Les Nuits D'Ete Op.7 (iv - vi)
Hector Berlioz
Les Nuits D'Ete Op.7 (iv - vi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Les Nuits D'Ete Op.7 (iv - vi)
Last played on
Le Manoir De Rosemonde / L'Invitation au Voyage / Chanson Triste
Henri Duparc
Le Manoir De Rosemonde / L'Invitation au Voyage / Chanson Triste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
Le Manoir De Rosemonde / L'Invitation au Voyage / Chanson Triste
Last played on
Luonnotar
Jean Sibelius
Luonnotar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Luonnotar
Last played on
Luonnotar, Op.70
Jean Sibelius
Luonnotar, Op.70
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Luonnotar, Op.70
Illalle (Om kuallen) (To evening) from 7 Songs, Op.17
Jean Sibelius
Illalle (Om kuallen) (To evening) from 7 Songs, Op.17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Illalle (Om kuallen) (To evening) from 7 Songs, Op.17
Var det en drom? (Was it a dream?), Op. 37,4
Jean Sibelius
Var det en drom? (Was it a dream?), Op. 37,4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Var det en drom? (Was it a dream?), Op. 37,4
Varen Flyktar Hastigt Op 13/4
Jean Sibelius
Varen Flyktar Hastigt Op 13/4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Varen Flyktar Hastigt Op 13/4
Men min fagel (But my bird is long in homing) from 6 Songs, Op.36
Jean Sibelius
Men min fagel (But my bird is long in homing) from 6 Songs, Op.36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Men min fagel (But my bird is long in homing) from 6 Songs, Op.36
Sav, sav, susa (Sigh, sedges, sigh), Op.36,4
Jean [1865-1957] Sibelius, Soile Isokoski, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Sakari Oramo
Sav, sav, susa (Sigh, sedges, sigh), Op.36,4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzc1.jpglink
Sav, sav, susa (Sigh, sedges, sigh), Op.36,4
Composer
Die Heiligen drei Konige
Richard Strauss
Die Heiligen drei Konige
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Die Heiligen drei Konige
Last played on
Autumn Evening, Op 38 No 1
Jean Sibelius
Autumn Evening, Op 38 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Autumn Evening, Op 38 No 1
Orchestra
Last played on
12 Songs Op.21
Sergei Rachmaninov
12 Songs Op.21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
12 Songs Op.21
Last played on
Das Rosenband, Op 36 No 1 (feat. Marita Viitasalo & Soile Isokoski)
Richard Strauss
Das Rosenband, Op 36 No 1 (feat. Marita Viitasalo & Soile Isokoski)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Das Rosenband, Op 36 No 1 (feat. Marita Viitasalo & Soile Isokoski)
Last played on
Luonnotar, Op 70
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Jean Sibelius, Soile Isokoski & Leif Segerstam
Luonnotar, Op 70
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luonnotar, Op 70
Performer
Last played on
Befreit Op.39`4 vers. for voice & orch.
Richard Strauss
Befreit Op.39`4 vers. for voice & orch.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Befreit Op.39`4 vers. for voice & orch.
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Messiaen/Shostakovich
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5mhj5
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-10-06T14:11:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04zp15p.jpg
6
Oct
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Messiaen/Shostakovich
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC SO Monte Carlo Tour: Sibelius in Monte Carlo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e928gw
Auditorium Rainier III, Monte Carlo
2015-03-28T14:11:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qg2kd.jpg
28
Mar
2015
BBC SO Monte Carlo Tour: Sibelius in Monte Carlo
20:30
Auditorium Rainier III, Monte Carlo
BBC Philharmonic 2013-14 Season: Strauss - Also sprach Zarathustra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6pdgw
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2014-01-18T14:11:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qkvm8.jpg
18
Jan
2014
BBC Philharmonic 2013-14 Season: Strauss - Also sprach Zarathustra
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2006: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e39c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-14T14:11:09
14
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecvxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-11T14:11:09
11
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Soile Isokoski Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist