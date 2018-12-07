Blue HighwayFormed 1995
Blue Highway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/559217a5-169c-41bf-a3dc-d8e7e4afef31
Blue Highway Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Highway is an American contemporary bluegrass band formed in 1994 and based in Tennessee. The band's albums include Wondrous Love (2003), Marbletown (2005), and Original Traditional (2016).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blue Highway Tracks
Sort by
The North Cove
Blue Highway
The North Cove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The North Cove
Last played on
All the things you do
Blue Highway
All the things you do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All the things you do
Last played on
Tears Fell On Missouri
Blue Highway
Tears Fell On Missouri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tears Fell On Missouri
Last played on
Hicks's Farewell
Blue Highway
Hicks's Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hicks's Farewell
Just To Have A Job
Blue Highway
Just To Have A Job
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just To Have A Job
Church bell wedding blues
Blue Highway
Church bell wedding blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Church bell wedding blues
Talk is cheap
Blue Highway
Talk is cheap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk is cheap
Remind me of you
Blue Highway
Remind me of you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remind me of you
A Change Of Faith In Tennessee
Blue Highway
A Change Of Faith In Tennessee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Through The Window Of A Train
Blue Highway
Through The Window Of A Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Ropin' Days Are Done
Blue Highway
My Ropin' Days Are Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Ropin' Days Are Done
Last played on
Old Rugged Cross
Blue Highway
Old Rugged Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Rugged Cross
Last played on
Elzic's Farewell
Blue Highway
Elzic's Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elzic's Farewell
Last played on
Wondrous Love
Blue Highway
Wondrous Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wondrous Love
Some Day
Blue Highway
Some Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Day
Bleeding for a Little Peace of Mind
Blue Highway
Bleeding for a Little Peace of Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Another Gravel In The Road
Blue Highway
Just Another Gravel In The Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Another Gravel In The Road
Last played on
Blue Highway Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist