La Femme is a French psych-punk rock band established by keyboard player Marlon Magnée and guitarist Sacha Got in Biarritz. Many members joined in later including bass player Sam Lefevre, drummer Noé Delmas and Lucas Nunez from Paris. The group was named La Femme in 2010. The band got to know the lead singer Clémence Quélennec on the internet. Other members include Clara Luciani, Jane Peynot and Marilou Chollet.

The band's music is described as synthetic and hypnotic influenced by Velvet Underground, Kraftwerk and mix of coldwave, punk and yéyé.

La Femme released their first EP in 2010 followed by their EP Le podium #1 in 2011 produced during festival des Inrocks. A third EP La Femme was released in February 2013. The debut album Psycho Tropical Berlin was released on 8 April 2013. La Femme earned the French award Victoires de la Musique in the category "Album revelation" in February 2014.