Katyna RanieriBorn 15 August 1927. Died 3 September 2018
Katyna Ranieri
1927-08-15
Katyna Ranieri Biography (Wikipedia)
Caterina Ranieri (31 August 1925 – 3 September 2018), known professionally as Katyna Ranieri, was an Italian actress and singer.
Katyna Ranieri Tracks
Oh My Love (feat. Katyna Ranieri)
Riz Ortolani
Oh My Love (feat. Katyna Ranieri)
Oh My Love (feat. Katyna Ranieri)
La Dolce Vita
Nino Rota
La Dolce Vita
La Dolce Vita
