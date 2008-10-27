Franck NagaiBorn 18 March 1932. Died 27 October 2008
Franck Nagai
1932-03-18
Frank Nagai (フランク 永井; March 18, 1932 – October 27, 2008) was a Japanese singer. Known for his attractive baritone voice. His real name was Kiyoto Nagai (永井 清人 Nagai Kiyoto).
