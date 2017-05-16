Albane CarrèreMezzo-soprano
Albane Carrère
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05yrw5d.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/558c59f6-3abf-48af-a2c0-3735d7d48dbf
Albane Carrère Tracks
Sort by
Senza Sangue
Peter Eotvos, Albane Carrère, Russell Braun, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Simone Young
Senza Sangue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrw77.jpglink
Senza Sangue
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Simone Young conducts Bartók & Peter Eötvös
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efzxj5
Barbican, London
2017-03-10T13:58:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03gjskc.jpg
10
Mar
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Simone Young conducts Bartók & Peter Eötvös
19:30
Barbican, London
Back to artist